Chiefs' Reggie Ragland: Placed on NFI list
Ragland was placed on the Non-Football Injury list Thursday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.
According to head coach Andy Reid, Ragland's knee puffed up on a flight, leading to his placement on the NFI list. The team doesn't believe the issue is serious and Ragland isn't expected to miss an extended period of time. Look for Terrance Smith or Dorian O'Daniel to get some extra run with the first-team defense while Ragland is out.
