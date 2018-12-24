Chiefs' Reggie Ragland: Posts double-digit tackles
Ragland recorded 10 tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 38-31 loss to the Seahawks.
Ragland logged double-digit tackles in a single game for the first time this season. The third-year linebacker benefited from a matchup against Seattle's run-heavy offense, and now has 80 tackles across 15 games this year.
