Chiefs' Reggie Ragland: Practices fully Thursday
Ragland (knee) was a full participant at the Chiefs practice Thursday.
Ragland has yet to see game action this season but did practice on a limited basis last week and on Wednesday, so he looks to be ready for Sunday's game against the Chargers. The 2016 second-round pick isn't expected to play a major role on the Chiefs defense right away, and will likely only be a reserve linebacker and special teams player, if he even suits up.
