Chiefs' Reggie Ragland: Progresses in second season
Ragland notched 86 tackles (46 solo), a half-sack and an interception during 2018.
Ragland was limited to just 12 games and 323 defensive snaps as a rookie, but both of those numbers increased to 16 and 581 in 2018. He's still removed from the field when the defense utilizes nickel and dime packages, preventing Ragland from matching the likes of Anthony Hitchens, who totaled 945 defensive snaps. With both returning next season, prospective fantasy owners shouldn't anticipate another jump in production during Ragland's third season.
