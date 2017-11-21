Ragland recorded a season-high nine tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's loss to the Giants.

Ragland's previous season-high in tackles was four, so he more than doubled that output. The 24-year-old made the most of his 47 defensive snaps (68.0 percent). He will look to carry that momentum into the Chiefs' Week 12 game versus the Bills.

