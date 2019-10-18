Play

Ragland had two solo tackles, a sack and returned a fumble five yards for a touchdown.

The Chiefs terrorized Joe Flacco all evening as the team racked up nine sacks, and Ragland's scoop-and-score during the second quarter was about as easy as they come. The 26-year-old played only 25 of 67 defensive snaps Thursday, which is the first time he's played double-digit snaps on defense this season.

