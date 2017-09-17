Play

Ragland (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, BJ Kissel of Chiefs.com reports.

Ragland's debut as a Chief will have to wait until at least next Sunday after being ruled out, despite practicing in limited fashion throughout the week. Derrick Johnson and Ramik Wilson figure to start at inside linebacker with Dee Ford and Justin Houston on the outside.

