Chiefs' Reshard Cliett: Reverts to IR
Cliett (finger) reverted to injured reserve Tuesday.
Cliett was waived Sunday due to an unspecified finger injury he sustained Saturday. Barring an injury settlement with the team, he's likely stuck on IR through the end of the 2017 season.
