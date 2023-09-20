James (knee) will not practice Wednesday, according to head coach Andy Reid, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.
James is likely in danger of missing the team's game against the Bears on Sunday, although he's currently listed as questionable. Although his potential absence would likely have minimal impact on offense, the team would have to look elsewhere for a return man on special teams if he's unable to play.
