James finished the 2023 regular season with 10 catches for 114 yards on 14 targets.

After a productive year with the Giants in 2022, James nabbed a one-year contract with the Chiefs prior to the 2023 campaign with hopes of some playing time in a somewhat lackluster wideout room. While he couldn't secure regular playing time on offense, James did log some action on both kick return and punt return, amassing a combined 387 yards in those duties. Kansas City inked James to just a one-year deal prior to the season, so he'll head into the offseason looking for a home in 2024.