Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Friday that James (knee) is "close" to returning from injured reserve, though the receiver remains without a clear timeline to resume playing, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Despite Reid's encouraging comments, James hasn't yet been designated for return from injured reserve since being deactivated ahead of the Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Bears. Since he hasn't resumed practicing with the team, James can safely be ruled out for Sunday's game in Denver, though a return Week 9 versus Miami could be more realistic if the Chiefs elect to open his 21-day evaluation window.