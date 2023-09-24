The Chiefs placed James (knee) on injured reserve Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

James failed to log a practice all week while dealing with an MCL injury. He played in just three offensive snaps in Week 2 against the Jaguars but plays an important role as the Chiefs' primary returner on special teams. He'll be forced to sit out for at least the next four games and is eligible to return in Week 7 against the Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 22.