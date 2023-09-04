James was a limited participant during Monday's practice due to a knee injury.
The severity of James' knee injury remains unclear, but it's a bit concerning since Kadarius Toney (knee) was also limited Monday. There doesn't appear to be too much concern about either wideout's availability for Thursday's season opener versus Detroit, but fantasy managers are still encouraged to check Kansas City's injury reports over the next couple of days.
