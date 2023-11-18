James (knee) was a full participant in practice for the third straight day Saturday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

James remains on injured reserve, but he logged his second straight week of full practices around Kansas City's Week 10 bye. The veteran wideout has played in just two games this season, notching one catch on three targets for six yards over 26 offensive snaps. While he appears to be progressing, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said "probably not" when asked if James would play this Monday against Philadelphia, per Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com. Kansas City has until Nov. 22 to activate James before he'd need to sit out the rest of the season on IR.