James (knee) will not practice Thursday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

James is still recovering from an MCL injury and is likely on the wrong side of questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears. According to special-teams coach Dave Toub, if James misses, the team may turn to a committee of Kadarius Toney (toe), Skyy Moore and Justin Watson for return duties, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.