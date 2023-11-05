James (knee) wasn't activated from injured reserve Saturday and will remain out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany.

James made the trip with the Chiefs overseas and was a full participant in practices Wednesday through Friday, but Kansas City isn't yet ready to bring him back from IR. Since James' 21-day evaluation window was first opened Wednesday after he was designated for return from IR, the Chiefs will still have two more weeks to either add him back to the 53-man roster or keep him on IR for the rest of the season.