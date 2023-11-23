James (knee) isn't listed on the Week 12 injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders.
James was activated from injured reserve last weekend but wasn't able to crack the Chiefs' wideout rotation and was deemed inactive last Monday night against the Eagles. With Kadarius Toney and Mecole Hardman as options in the kick and punt return game, it's going to be tough for James to see playing time.
