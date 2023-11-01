James (knee) had his 21-day window to return from injured reserve opened Wednesday, Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride reports.

James will be eligible to practice moving forward, but an official move to activate him from injured reserve will have to follow sometime in the next 21 days before James can suit up for game action. Such a transaction could still happen before Sunday's game against the Dolphins, though Kansas City will likely give James a chance to shake off the rust in practice first, as he last suited up in Week 2. Prior to getting hurt, James had served as Kansas City's primary punt returner while also playing a part-time role on offense.