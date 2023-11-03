James (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 9 game against the Dolphins.
James remains on injured reserve but had his 21-day practice window opened Wednesday. The Chiefs likely aren't in a rush to activate James after recently acquiring Mecole Hardman from the Jets to serve as a depth wideout and return man.
