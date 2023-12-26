James caught all three of his targets for 54 yards in Monday's 20-14 loss versus the Raiders.

With Kadarius Toney (hip) sidelined in Week 16, James was able to take over a larger share of Kansas City's offense in the slot and logged a season-high 25 snaps, helping him to season-bests in receptions and receiving yards. His biggest play of the day came in the middle of the fourth quarter, when he settled into a busted coverage on the right hash and recorded a 45-yard catch and run. He's been relatively efficient with the opportunities he's gotten this year, but his overall lack of consistent involvement in the offense means he's still not bankable in most formats.