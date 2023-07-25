James will be given a bigger role in Kansas City's offense with Kadarius Toney (knee) missing time, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

James signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Chiefs this offseason after he led the Giants in receptions in 2022 and now should see an uptick in work during camp with Toney on the sidelines. Last year was the best season of the veteran wideout's career, where he tallied 57 receptions for 569 yards and five touchdowns. Don't be surprised if James has an even better year ahead of him with an increase in opportunities and Patrick Mahomes at the helm.