The Chiefs signed James on Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The 27-year-old is coming off a career year with the Giants, catching 57 of 70 targets for 569 yards and four touchdowns as Daniel Jones' slot receiver. In Kansas City, James can compete to fill the slot job vacated by JuJu Smith-Schuster, but the Chiefs likely have bigger plans for both Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore in their second seasons with the team. James is at least serviceable depth.

