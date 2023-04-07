The Chiefs signed James on Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The 27-year-old is coming off a career year with the Giants, catching 57 of 70 targets for 569 yards and four touchdowns as Daniel Jones' slot receiver. In Kansas City, James can compete to fill the slot job vacated by JuJu Smith-Schuster, but the Chiefs likely have bigger plans for both Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore in their second seasons with the team. James is at least serviceable depth.
More News
-
Giants' Richie James: Solid showing in season-ending loss•
-
Giants' Richie James: Continues late-season surge•
-
Giants' Richie James: Leading receiver against Minnesota•
-
Giants' Richie James: Leads team in receiving•
-
Giants' Richie James: Cleared to play•
-
Giants' Richie James: Questionable for SNF•