James hauled in one of two targets for six yards during Thursday's 21-20 loss to the Lions.

As has become par for the course since Tyreek Hill was traded to the Dolphins prior to the 2022 campaign, quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to spread the ball around the wide receiver room, targeting six different wideouts at least two times. James did play more snaps than both Kadariaus Toney and rookie Rashee Rice. Even so, he's unlikely to produce consistently enough to warrant fantasy consideration in most formats at this juncture.