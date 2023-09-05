James (knee) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.

After being listed as a limited participant in the Chiefs' initial Week 1 injury report released Monday, James' ability to take every rep a day later clears up any concern about his health heading into Thursday's season opener versus the Lions. Fellow wideout Kadarius Toney (knee) is also trending toward suiting up Thursday despite being limited Tuesday for the second day in a row, while star tight end Travis Kelce's status appears to be more in question after he hyperextended his knee during Tuesday's session. James is expected to fill a minor role in the Kansas City offense when the team is at full strength, but a potential Kelce absence in Week 1 could open up extra targets for James and several other pass catchers.