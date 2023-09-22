James (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 3 game against the Bears.
James didn't practice at all this week, as he's dealing with an MCL issue. The veteran slot man has played just 26 offensive snaps through two games, catching one pass for six yards on three targets. His loss will be felt more on special teams where James is the Chiefs' punt returner.
