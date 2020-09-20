Seals-Jones (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 2 tilt against the Chargers, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
The veteran tight end has some name value from his past NFL exploits, but on a Chiefs team that features Travis Kelce at the top of the positional depth chart, Seals-Jones may have an uphill battle for active status on some weeks. Seals-Jones did not see the field Week 1 against the Texans either, as he appears to have been usurped for the backup role to Kelce by undrafted rookie Nick Keizer at the moment.