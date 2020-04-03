Chiefs' Ricky Seals-Jones: Joining Chiefs
The Chiefs and Seals-Jones agreed to terms of a contract Friday, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.
According to Paylor, the deal encompasses the 2020 season. Seals-Jones has been moderately productive in three pro campaigns, averaging 12.9 yards per catch and scoring eight touchdowns on 60 career receptions between the Cardinals and Browns. The Chiefs don't have much depth behind Travis Kelce, so Seals-Jones may be the frontrunner for the No. 2 role.
