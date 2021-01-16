site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chiefs' Ricky Seals-Jones: Joins active roster
Seals-Jones has been promoted from Kansas City's practice squad to the team's active roster.
With Deon Yelder (groin) now on IR as Sunday's playoff game against the Browns approaches, Seals-Jones will serve as the team's No. 3 tight end behind Travis Kelce and Nick Keizer.
