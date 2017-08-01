Wheelright signed a contract with the Chiefs on Monday, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Wheelright is an undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin who accrued just 38 receptions for 448 yards and one touchdown last season in the Badgers' run-centric offense. He found the end zone a few more times his junior year, finishing the 2015 season with 416 yards and four spikes, though that stat line isn't all that impressive either. He's a good blocker, though, so he could find a place on special teams with the Chiefs.