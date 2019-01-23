Chiefs' Robert McCray: Remains in Kansas City
McCray signed a reserve/future contract with the Chiefs on Tuesday, according to the NFL's official transaction log.
McCray joined the Chiefs after going undrafted out of Indiana last April and ended up on the practice squad injured list with an undisclosed issue in October. The 22-year-old is set to spend his first full offseason in the league in Kansas City.
