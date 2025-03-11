Tonyan is slated to sign with the Chiefs, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Tonyan spent the majority of the 2024 regular season bouncing back and forth between the Vikings' practice squad and active roster before being cut in late November. He signed with the Chiefs' practice squad in late December, and although he was let go mid-January, he will return to Kansas City for the 2025 season. Tonyan will likely compete for the No. 3 tight end role behind Travis Kelce and Noah Gray in training camp.