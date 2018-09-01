Chiefs' Ron Parker: Back with Chiefs
Parker is signing with the Chiefs, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.
After spending most of his career with the Chiefs, the 31-year-old safety signed a one-year contract to join the Falcons in June. He was then released by Atlanta on Friday, paving the way for a return to Kansas City, where injuries have taken a toll at safety. Parker figures to open the season in a reserve role.
