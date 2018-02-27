Chiefs' Ron Parker: Expected to become free agent

The Chiefs are expected to release Parker this offseason, Terez A. Paylor of the Kansas City Star reports.

Parker, who's approaching his age-31 season, is still a solid player and was likely released for financial purposes given the fact the Chiefs save roughly $5 million in cap space with his release. While he had disappointing troubles in both run support and pass defense during the 2017 campaign -- ultimately grading out as Pro Football Focus' fourth-lowest graded safety out of 89 qualifiers -- the Newberry product was better in his previous three seasons with Kansas City, racking up 300 tackles, 40 pass breakups and seven interceptions in 63 games. Those numbers would rank fourth, first and second, respectively, among this year's free-agent class of safeties.