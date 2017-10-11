Chiefs' Ron Parker: Leads team in tackles Week 5

Parker logged eight tackles (five solo) to lead the Chiefs in Sunday night's victory over the Texans.

Parker has been inconsistent so far this season, as he has recorded 19 of his 25 tackles in just two games. The veteran free safety has also failed to record a turnover or sack as well. He will was one of two defenders to play all 64 snaps in Week 5, so he figures to have plenty of opportunities accumulate some more statistics going forward.