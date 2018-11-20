Chiefs' Ron Parker: Leads team in tackles

Parker recorded eight tackles (seven solo) and one pass defended in the Chiefs' 54-51 loss to the Rams on Monday.

In one of the highest scoring games in NFL history, Parker was one of the lone bright spots for the Chiefs defense Monday. The 31-year-old safety was able to lead the team in tackles and keep up his stellar 5.2 tackles per game average. Parker and the Chiefs will be on bye this week.

