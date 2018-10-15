Chiefs' Ron Parker: Nine stops versus Patriots

Parker made nine tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 43-40 loss to the Patriots.

More pressure was on Parker this week while Eric Berry (heel) and Eric Murray (lower leg) sat out. Parker's performance ties his season-high for tackles, and he could be relied on again in Week 7 against the Bengals if Berry and Murray can't shake their injuries.

