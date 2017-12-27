Chiefs' Ron Parker: Pounces on fumble Sunday
Parker had three tackles (two solo) and one fumble recovery Sunday against the Dolphins.
This was Parker's second straight week with three tackles and a fumble recovery, but he added an interception in the previous week. Parker now has 68 tackles (59 solo) through 15 games, and he played all 57 defensive snaps Sunday. The Chiefs have clinched the No. 4 AFC playoff spot and can't move up, though, so don't be surprised if Parker is rested at some point Sunday.
