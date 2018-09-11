Chiefs' Ron Parker: Proving why he belongs
Parker recorded eight tackles (six solo), two passes defensed and one interception across 82 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Chargers.
Parker signed a contract with the Falcons this offseason after spending the majority of his career with the Chiefs, but was released by Atlanta during roster cuts. The Chiefs were quick to resign the veteran safety and it paid off, as Parker played every defensive down and secured a key interception off Philip Rivers in the third quarter of Sunday's victory.
