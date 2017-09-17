Chiefs' Ron Parker: Set to play Sunday
Parker (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles, BJ Kissel of Chiefs.com reports.
Parker's ankle injury kept him limited Thursday and Friday, but he was able to log a full practice Wednesday and will be available to start at free safety Sunday. If Parker were to suffer a setback, Eric Murray likely would be in line for an elevated role.
