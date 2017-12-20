Chiefs' Ron Parker: Snags second INT of season

Parker had three solo tackles, two pass breakups and one interception Saturday against the Chargers.

Parker was on the field for 60 of 64 defensive snaps, and he was able to contribute his first stats in coverage since Week 9 against the Cowboys. This was a nice treat for fantasy owners that stuck with Parker, but his consistently low tackle count should keep him out of most lineups for the time being.

