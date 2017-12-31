Chiefs' Ron Parker: Will watch from sidelines Sunday

Parker is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Parker will get a rest day Sunday since the Chiefs can't better their playoff seeding. He's been in a bit of a slump lately, but he still averages 4.5 tackles per game and has snagged two interceptions on the way. Expect Leon McQuay and Eric Murray to both see an increase in defensive snaps in Parker's place.