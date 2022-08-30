Jones has a spot on Kansas City's initial 53-man roster, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.
The Chiefs likely will start off with four running backs, also rostering Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco. They could still cut that down to three before Week 1, but it appears Jones has a spot for the time being, even if it's possibly at the bottom of the depth chart. Jones reportedly was on the bubble and won the Chiefs over with a strong showing in the final preseason game.