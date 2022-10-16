site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: chiefs-ronald-jones-inactive-again | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Chiefs' Ronald Jones: Inactive again
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Jones is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Jones remains the odd man out in Kansas City's backfield for now. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon are slated to handle the team's Week 6 RB duties versus Buffalo.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read