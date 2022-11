Jones compiled four rushes for 12 yards and caught their only target for 22 yards during Sunday's 26-10 win versus the Rams.

Jones hadn't appeared in a game all season but looks set to join the mix with Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) on injured reserve. He can be a factor both as a runner and a receiver and likely slots in as the direct backup to Isiah Pacheco, while Jerick McKinnon serves as the Chiefs' primary receiving back.