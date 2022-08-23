Jones may have "late life" in Kansas City, as he had a good practice Tuesday after teammate Derrick Gore (thumb) was placed on injured reserve, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Those who drafted Jones earlier this summer were hoping he'd challenge Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the starting job, or at least take away a large portion of the carries. Instead, the former Buc seems to be battling for a back-end roster spot, as he's worked behind Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon (in addition to CEH) throughout the preseason. Even if he's behind those guys, Jones could make the roster as the fourth running back, though for fantasy purposes a fresh start with another team might actually be better.