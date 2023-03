Jones rushed 17 times for 70 yards and a touchdown and reeled in his lone target for another 22 yards over six games during the 2022 regular season.

Jones joined the Chiefs after his rookie contract expired with the Buccaneers following 2021, and he was unable to claim a sizable role after signing with the Chiefs in 2022. Jones was on just a one-year deal in Kansas City, so he'll head into the offseason set to hit free agency again.