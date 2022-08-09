Jones has been the No. 2 running back for much of training camp, ESPN's Adam Teicher reports.

While Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco also have seen some first-team snaps, it sounds like Jones is usually the next guy up behind returning starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The Chiefs are giving CEH another shot as the starter, by all accounts, but the 2020 first-round pick is on a shorter leash after opening his career with a pair of mediocre seasons. While subpar receiving skills might limit Jones to a committee role in Kansas City's pass-first offense even in a best-case scenario, Jones could end up as the lead rusher if Edwards-Helaire struggles and/or misses time.