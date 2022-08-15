Jones may be on the roster bubble, according to Nate Taylor of The Athletic.

Rather than challenging Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the starting job, Jones reportedly has slipped down the depth chart and now left to compete with Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon and Derrick Gore for backup roles. Pacheco and McKinnon both took snaps on the first series of Saturday's preseason opener when Patrick Mahomes and other starters were on the field, while Jones didn't play until the third drive and finished with only one yard on four carries. It's not a good sign, but Jones still has practice and two more preseason games to make an impression, and the Chiefs could end up carrying four running backs. Taylor's estimate for The Athletic has the team keeping only Edwards-Helaire, Pacheco and McKinnon.