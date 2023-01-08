Jones rushed the ball 10 times for 45 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 31-13 win over the Raiders.

Jones saw his heaviest involvement in the Kansas City offense of the season, as he out-carried both Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco. He was fairly efficient with his opportunity, highlighted by a long gain of 13 yards. Jones also found the end zone for the first time this season as he tallied a two-yard touchdown early in the second quarter. With Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) looking likely to return for the postseason, Jones could find himself as a healthy scratch moving forward.