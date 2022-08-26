Jones carried the ball eight times for 43 yards and caught his only target for four yards in Thursday's preseason game against the Packers.

Kansas City starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire got the team's first carry of the night on a play that was wiped out by a holding penalty, but he immediately checked out of the game and Jones handled most of the backfield work until the first possession of the second half. While the former Buccaneer posted strong numbers, rookie Isiah Pacheco led the club in rushing with 52 yards, and Jerick McKinnon also saw limited action on passing downs. Kansas City could elect to keep all four backs on the 53-man roster, but Jones' extensive action Thursday could also have been an attempt by the club to showcase him for a trade. It's not yet clear how snaps and touches will be split behind Edwards-Helaire, so if Jones remains in K.C. he'll be a total wild card from a fantasy perspective.